Independence Day 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police hoisted national flag in 75 peaks: Video

New Delhi: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) wrote a new history by hoisting the national flag of the country in 75 peaks. IPBP jawans hoisted national flag in high-altitude regions in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

ITBP hoisted the tricolour to mark the 75th Independence Day of the country under mission ‘Amritarohan’. The 75 peaks are near its 75 Border Out Posts (BOPs) at the India-China border. Of the total posts, 33 peaks are located in Ladakh, 16 peaks in Uttarakhand, 11 peaks in Sikkim, 10 peaks in Himachal Pradesh and 5 peaks are located in Arunachal Pradesh.

ITBP also conducted a 75-day relay of Long Range Patrol (LRP) ‘Amrit’ on the Indo-China borders as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,