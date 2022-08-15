Independence Day 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police hoisted national flag in 75 peaks: Video

New Delhi: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) wrote a new history by hoisting the national flag of the country in 75 peaks. IPBP jawans hoisted national flag in high-altitude regions in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.
ITBP personnel celebrating the #IndependenceDay in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.#Himveers#HarGharTiranga #AzadiKaAmritMahotsov #IndependenceDay #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/qJoPUHGcHv
ITBP hoisted the tricolour to mark the 75th Independence Day of the country under mission ‘Amritarohan’. The 75 peaks are near its 75 Border Out Posts (BOPs) at the India-China border. Of the total posts, 33 peaks are located in Ladakh, 16 peaks in Uttarakhand, 11 peaks in Sikkim, 10 peaks in Himachal Pradesh and 5 peaks are located in Arunachal Pradesh.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrating the Independence Day at the banks of Pangong Tso, Ladakh. #IndiaAt75 #IndependenceDay #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/rDnwcmtzy4
ITBP also conducted a 75-day relay of Long Range Patrol (LRP) ‘Amrit’ on the Indo-China borders as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,
ITBP jawans celebrating the #IndependenceDay near a mountain peak at 18,800 feet in Sikkim. Marking a unique record in the field of #Mountaineering, the #Himveers of ITBP have today scaled 75 peaks simultaneously and hoisted National Flag atop as mission 'Amritarohan'.#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/JtSske3dAU
