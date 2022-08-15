‘Jana Gana Mana’: Refugees of India recite the National Anthem on Independence Day 2022

Twelve singers from four different nationalities living as refugees in India have paid tribute to their host country with a melodious rendition of the national anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana,’ to commemorate India’s 75th anniversary of independence. According to a video shared on Twitter by the Union Ministry of Culture, the 12 artists from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Cameroon recited it alongside Grammy Award-winning artiste Ricky Kej, dressed in their traditional costumes.

The video, which was shared by the ministry on August 14, had over 12,000 likes and over 3,800 retweets as of Monday morning. The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is being held in India to commemorate the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule.

‘Love is pouring in from all over the world for India! On the occasion of India’s 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Grammy winner @rickykej and 12 refugee singers from four different countries pay tribute to the national anthem. Watch their touching tribute here’, the ministry issued a tweet.

Love for India is pouring from around the world! On the occasion of India's 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Grammy Award winner – @rickykej and 12 refugee singers from 4 nationalities pay tribute to the national anthem. Watch their melodious tribute here ?? pic.twitter.com/LIgk9C2dEi — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) August 14, 2022

The video, which was shot in a Noida studio, is titled ‘In solidarity with the people and government of India: A tribute by refugees living in India,’ and it concludes with the display of UN and UNHCR logos (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees).

A large number of Afghan refugees live in India, primarily in the Lajpat Nagar neighbourhood of south Delhi, earning the neighbourhood the nickname ‘Little Kabul’. In a tweet on Sunday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, ‘India lives in the hearts of these young people, from countries in our volatile neighbourhood, who have found refuge, hope, and future in the ever-welcoming embrace of Mother India’.

On its Instagram account, UNHCR India stated: ‘2 x Grammy Award winner @rickykej and 12 refugee singers pay tribute to India’s 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with a blend of emotions and melody. We congratulate the people of India on their 75th anniversary of independence. We are grateful to the people and government of India for your generosity, love, and support’, according to the UNHCR, the singers sang in unison.