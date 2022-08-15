Kiren Rijiju says, Judiciary, legislature and executive need to work seamlessly together

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju stated on Monday during an Independence Day celebration at the Supreme Court that the judiciary, legislature, and executive branch must cooperate and operate in harmony to accomplish the ultimate goal of delivering justice.

The law minister added that nothing could be accomplished without cooperation. While many people believe that the executive, legislative, and judicial branches work separately, according to Rijiju, the three branches actually work closely together despite appearing to do so to some extent out of sensitivity and misunderstanding.

He claimed that these three organs sometimes try to ignore one another’s problems. ‘There’s nothing wrong in somebody who’s occupying a constitutional post fighting for their independence and authority. At times, you have to understand the story on the other side of the fence,’ Rijiju said. He talked on the uniqueness of the Indian judiciary and noted that the legislature and executive branch of the country face unique challenges.

No country could face problems ‘like that of our country, at present’ Rijiju underlined.