‘Passengers should check flight status as flights are canceled or delayed’; Airlines issues an advisory

Passengers flying from Dubai should check their flight status because some flights are delayed or cancelled due to inclement weather in the UAE. On Monday, flydubai issued an advisory advising passengers to allow extra time for their journey to the airport.

‘Due to the inclement weather in Dubai, some of our flights have been delayed or cancelled. So, before you leave for the airport, please check the status of your flight (at the flydubai website)’, the Dubai-based carrier said on its Facebook page on Monday.

The UAE has been experiencing dusty weather since Sunday morning, causing flight operations to be disrupted yesterday. Because the weather is expected to remain cloudy and dusty on Monday, passengers are advised to keep track of flight schedules.

Dubai Airports confirmed on Sunday that normal operations at Dubai International (DXB) were disrupted due to poor weather conditions, resulting in the redirection of 10 inbound flights to Dubai World Central (DWC) and other nearby airports.

On Sunday, a number of flydubai inbound and outbound flights were delayed due to bad weather in Dubai. If the flight is cancelled, passengers can contact their travel agent or go to Flydubai’s website to rebook or get a refund. ‘ Please plan ahead of time for your trip to the airport. We want you to know that our teams are working hard to get you to where you want to go,’ the statement said.