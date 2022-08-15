Russian Wagner paramilitary group’s headquarters destroyed by Ukraine: Report

According to media reports on Monday (August 15), Ukraine destroyed the headquarters of Russia’s shadowy Wagner paramilitary group known as the Wagner Group (or Wagner PMC) in Ukraine’s Luhansk region. According to the BBC, Serhiy Hayday, the Ukrainian governor of the Luhansk region, reported the attack in Popasna. Several other pro-Kremlin war reporters covered the story as well.

On Telegram, Governor Hayday wrote that Ukrainian forces ‘hit an enemy HQ whose location was determined thanks to a Russian journalist. This time, the successful strike destroyed the Wagner PMC HQ in Popasna yesterday,’ he said. ‘ The number of dead is being clarified,’ he added, according to the post.

According to the report, on August 8, Russian war correspondent Sergei Sreda wrote about a visit to the ‘headquarters’. He wrote on Telegram: ‘Arrived in Popasnaya and stopped at the headquarters of the ‘PMC Wagner.’ I was treated like family. I was told some amusing stories’. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces reported heavy Russian shelling and numerous attempts to advance on several towns in the eastern region of Donetsk. Ukraine also stated that the forces had repulsed many of the attacks.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces also reported Russian shelling of several towns along the southern front, particularly in the Kherson region. Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern military command, said in a news conference on Monday that the situation was complicated but under control. ‘ The enemy does not dare to advance by land, but instead fires artillery and rockets at the territories in the rear,’ she explained.