Suu Kyi imprisoned in Myanmar for six years for corruption

According to a source with knowledge of the proceedings, a court in the military-run nation of Myanmar sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to six years in prison on Monday after finding her guilty in four corruption counts.

The 77-year-old Nobel laureate and leader of Myanmar’s anti-military movement has been accused of at least 18 crimes, ranging from bribery to election breaches, with potential sentences totaling about 190 years in prison if found guilty.

Suu Kyi has termed the accusations ridiculous and has refuted all of them.

According to the source, she was found guilty on Monday of misusing funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation, a group she formed to support health and education, to build a house and of leasing government-owned land at a reduced price.

Suu Kyi, who is detained in isolation at a jail in the nation’s capital Naypyitaw, has already received 11-year prison terms in other cases.