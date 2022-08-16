After the Oscar slap incident, Jada Pinkett Smith has supported her husband Will Smith nonstop.

Will Smith is attempting to move on and relying on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith five months after his notorious Oscars slap episode made headlines across the world.

The couple was seen together in public for the first time since the March 27 Oscars incident on Saturday in Malibu. On stage, Will slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada’s bald head. Since receiving her alopecia diagnosis in 2018, Jada has been honest about it.

The actor, who received the Best Actor award that same evening, was prohibited from attending Academy functions for ten years following the incident. Will resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on his own will.

Will apologised publicly to Rock for the first time since the event in July by detailing that night in a social media video. Will apologised to his family as well. He asserted that after personally reaching out to Rock, he was informed that Rock was ‘not ready to chat’ and would ‘reach out’ when he was.

Will also made it clear in the video that Jada had nothing to do with his reaction. ‘I made a decision for myself based on my past interactions with Chris and my personal experiences. Jada was unrelated to it’ in the video, he remarked.