Army person beaten by bouncer in Gurugram; Arrested

One of the four bouncers who were accused of assaulting an army member for asking the DJ to play a song was arrested by Gurgaon Police. They were detained the following morning after the incident, which happened late at night in front of a bar in Sector 29.

The police made arrests of all four of the incident’s bouncers. Three of the bouncers are still on the loose, but one of them has been arrested. On Sunday, August 14, they attacked two brothers who were serving in the Army.

By calling the 112 helpline, someone who witnessed the incident alerted the police. According to reports, even after a police squad arrived, the bouncers continued to beat the three brothers.

Police had to request additional help, but by the time they came, the attackers had already left. A Rohtak native named Naik Sunil Kumar filed a complaint. He had gone to Friction club late on Sunday night to enjoy a celebration with his two brothers, Khajan Singh and Anil Kumar.

‘It was around 11.20 pm when we entered the Friction club. We were dancing and enjoyed ourselves. Around 20 minutes later, the music in the club stopped. My brother Anil made a request to play a song, but two bouncers came and denied the request,’ Naik claimed in his complaint, the police stated.