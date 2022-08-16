Bal Aadhaar; 79 lakh children to be enrolled with Aadhaar in four months

In a recent development, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology announced on Monday that the Unique Identification Authority (UIDAI) enrolled more than 79 lakh children aged under five years during the first four months of the current fiscal year, from April to July.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, ‘the Unique Identification Authority has enrolled more than 79 lakh children in the 0 – 5 age group during the first four months (April – July) of the current fiscal year’. According to reports, this enrollment falls under the Bal Aadhaar initiative as part of a renewed effort to reach out to more children aged 0 to 5. This initiative provides numerous benefits to both parents and children.

Aadhaar acts as a catalyst;

According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, only 2.64 crore children in the 0-5 age group would have Bal Aaadhar by March 31, 2022. However, by the end of July 2022, the figure had risen dramatically to 3.43 crore.

‘Children (0-5 age group) registration has also done exceptionally well in a number of other states and Union Territories, including Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, and Lakshadweep’. At the moment, Aadhaar saturation is around 94 percent. Adults have nearly complete Aadhaar coverage. The ministry stated that ‘Aadhaar is now a catalyst for both ease of living and ease of doing business’.

Several states, including Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, have already completed more than 70% of the enrollments for the Unique Identification Authority (UIDAI) under the Bal Aadhar initiative for children aged 0 to 5. Bal Aadhaar enrollment is ramping up across the country.

Bal Aadhaar serves as a gateway to a variety of welfare benefits;

Residents across the country have been urged to register their children for the Bal Aadhaar initiative at UIDAI and its regional offices. The Bal Aadhaar initiative facilitates access to a variety of welfare benefits for parents and children. It also serves as a digital photo identity for children from the moment they are born.

UIDAI issues Bal Aadhaar cards to children aged 0 to 5 years. UIDAI collects biometrics, such as fingerprints and iris scans, when issuing Aadhaar because de-duplication of these biometrics is required to establish uniqueness. These biometrics are not required for Bal Aadhaar enrollment of children aged 0 to 5 years.

Bal Aadhaar enrollment for children aged 0 to 5 years is based on a facial image of the child. However, the parent or guardian must provide biometric authentication and have a valid Aadhaar card. ‘ A proof of relationship document (preferably a birth certificate) is collected at the time of enrolment for Bal Aadhaar,’ according to the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

The Bal Aadhaar is typically issued in blue, with the caveat that it is only valid until the child reaches the age of five. According to the ministry, once a child reaches the age of five, he or she must provide his or her biometric at a regional Aadhaar Seva Kendra to complete the mandatory biometric update (MBU). The MBU process includes a de-duplication step, after which the child is issued a regular Aadhaar card with no changes to the Aadhaar number.