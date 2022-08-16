Bill Gates urges South Korea to increase its contributions to international health

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT.O) and philanthropist, urged South Korea to increase aid and engage in global health initiatives by working with his foundation to strengthen the fight against diseases.

‘Global health is in a critical situation right now. Additionally, it is a terrific time for our foundation to deepen its relationship with Korea by offering innovative suggestions for new instruments and resources to serve those in need,’ In a speech to the National Assembly, Gates remarked.

After midnight on Monday, Gates arrived in South Korea to sign a contract and talk about their joint initiatives to fight infectious diseases, improve health equity, and safeguard world health.

Gates asserted that Korea ‘is positioned to be a leader in this endeavour’ and cited its backing of multilateral global health programmes like a $200 million donation to the COVAX vaccine-sharing programm

Gates also emphasised the nation’s advantages in the creation and manufacture of vaccines, diagnostics, R&D, and diagnostics.

He met with fellow MPs and Speaker of the South Korean National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo before the speech. They largely talked about how to improve health cooperation and the specifics of what he thinks South Korea ought to have a bigger role in.