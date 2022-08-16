Day after Shivamogga violence, Savarkar poster torn in Tumakuru, Karnataka

A day after violence started in Shivamogga after a group allegedly removed Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s poster on Independence Day, a group of people tore down a poster of Savarkar in Tumakuru, Karnataka, on Tuesday. As part of the celebrations for Independence Day, the Savarkar poster was put up.

As part of the 76th Independence Day celebrations on Monday, one group attempted to attach Savarkar’s flex to the high mast light pole at Shivamogga’s Ameer Ahmed circle, while the other party objected and wanted to install Tipu Sultan’s flex instead.

One person was stabbed during the violence as tensions rose. To contain the situation and scatter the mob, the police had to use a light lathicharge. Four males were arrested by the Karnataka Police on Tuesday in relation to the stabbing that occurred in the Shivamogga area.

Until August 18, the prohibitory orders that were put in place after the incident will still be in effect.