Ex-Bihar minister and BJP leader Subhash Singh passes away

New Delhi: Former Bihar Minister and BJP leader Subhash Singh passed away at the AIIMS Delhi around 2.40am on Tuesday morning. The four-time BJP MLA from Gopalganj was admitted, and was undergoing treatment at the AIIMS for over a month. Singh is survived by his wife, two sons and four daughters. Singh’s last rites would be performed in Gopalganj, his son Aniket said.

Confirming the news development, former Bihar Minister Tarkishore Prasad, in a tweet wrote, ‘Heartfelt tributes to the former minister of Bihar government and MLA from Gopalganj, Subhash Singh on his death. May God give peace to his soul and strength to his bereaved family members to bear this loss. His death is an irreparable loss to the politics of Bihar and the BJP. Om Shanti’ .

A popular BJP leader in Gopalganj district, Singh represented Gopalganj in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha for four consecutive terms. He won the assembly polls from Gopalganj seat in November 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020. He was made the cabinet minister for the first time in 2020. As Singh was admitted at AIIMS for over a month, he did not vote in the presidential election on July 18. He was the only MLA from the Bihar NDA who could not cast his vote in the presidential election.