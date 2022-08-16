Tamil actor arrested for provocative speech on Periyar

The Cyber Crime Wing detained actor and stuntman Kanal Kannan on Monday in Puducherry for delivering a provocative statement. Kanal is also a member of the Hindu Munnani.

In a recent gathering organized by the Hindu Munnani, Kannan stirred up a storm by demanding the removal of the statue of Dravidian idealist EVR Periyar placed close to the Srirangam shrine.

On social media, the actor’s speech quickly gained popularity. The AIADMK and the Congress, among other political groups, criticised Kannan for his comments on Periyar. K Annamalai, the head of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu branch, defended Kannan, saying that if a poll were to be taken of 1,000 persons outside the Srirangam temple, everyone would declare they opposed the statue being there.

The actor was the subject of several complaints in various Tamil Nadu cities. In the first week of August, the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam members filed a case against him with the DGP office in Chennai.

Kannan has been detained by the police under Sections 153 of the Indian Penal Code (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (1) (b) (causing fear or alarm to the public). A few days ago, a district court rejected his anticipatory bail.

Kannan was placed in judicial custody on Monday until August 26. The Hindu Munnani has announced that it would organise an agitation Tuesday to denounce Kannan’s arrest.