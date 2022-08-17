BJP leader charged for insulting national flag in Lakshadweep

Kavaratti: Kavaratti Police registered a case against Lakshadweep BJP general secretary Mohammed Kasim HK on Tuesday for allegedly insulting the national flag. The BJP leader is accused of sharing pictures of holding the national flag upside down along with his wife on social media. Police sent a notice to him asking him to appear before it.

‘In exercise of the power conferred under section subsection (1) of section 41-A of CrPC, I hereby inform you that you are an accused suspect in a crime which has been registered at Kavaratti Police Station U/s 2 of The Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act 1971 on August 14 and that you are hereby directed to appear at Police Station Kavaratti, Lakshadweep on August 25 at 10:30 AM for interrogation into the case. Please note that non-compliance and refusal of this order is punishable U/s 174 IPC’, the notice read.