Car collides with container truck on Ahmednagar-Pune highway; 5 killed

Pune: Five members of a family died after a car collided with a container truck that was driving on the wrong side of the road on the Ahmednagar-Pune Highway in Pune in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The mishap took place near Ranjangaon Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

‘The accident took place at 1.30 am, after a car collided with a container that was coming from the wrong side’, said Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune. The police official said that the driver of the container was absconding. Visuals from the site showed the car in a mangled state.