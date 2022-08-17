Infinix launches new smartphone in India: Details inside

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Infinix launched new smartphone named Infinix Hot 12 in the Indian markets. The 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage variant of the new smartphone is available for purchase via Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 9,499. It is offered in 4 colours- Blue, Polar Black, Purple, and Turquoise Cyan.

The new handset is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. It features a 6.82-inch HD+ display. The smartphone has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front facing camera. The phone packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 12 runs Android 11 with XOS 10.