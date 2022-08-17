Jammu and Kashmir Police bust hideout ; Recover weapons and ammunition

Terrorists threw grenades at security forces during a search operation, according to police in Srinagar on Wednesday. The police were looking for a hideout discovered on Wednesday in the Shopian district of South Kashmir’s Kutpora region.

According to the Assistant Director General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir, ‘In response to a specific input, Security Forces established a CASO in Kutpora, Shopian. Militants threw grenades at the search party during the operation ‘. The search party also retaliated. However, militants escaped due to the darkness. Police and SFs raided a house hideout and recovered weapons and ammunition. According to a senior police official, a combined squad from the police and the army’s 34RR raided a hideout in the shopian village of Kutpora after receiving an alarm.

The terrorist hideout, according to official sources, was built on the rooftop of a home owned by active terrorist ‘Aadil Wani’. According to the military, the execution of Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Kumar, who was attacked with his brother by terrorists yesterday in Chotigam Shopian, is the work of active terrorist ‘Adil Wani’. More information on the weapons and ammunition will be released later, according to the officer.