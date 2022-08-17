‘Super Vasuki’ ; India’s longest freight train with 6 engines and 295 wagons

On the historic occasion of India’s 76th Independence Day, Indian Railways’ South Central Railway (SERC) ran the Super Vasuki freight train with 295 loaded waggons as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. ‘To commemorate the beginning of Amrit Kaal, SECR formed and ran SUPER VASUKI, a five-loaded train long haul on 15th August 2022 as part of the #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav Celebration,’ the South Western Railway announced on Twitter.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s Railway Minister, also took to Twitter and posted about the incident, along with a video of the train. ‘Super Vasuki – India’s longest (3.5km) loaded train run with 6 Locos & 295 waggons and a gross weight of 25,962 tonnes,’ he wrote, using the hashtag ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’

The 3.5-kilometre-long train, powered by six locos and carrying 295 loaded waggons, carried nearly 27,000 tonnes of coal, making it the most fuel transportation ever carried by Indian Railways in a single train arrangement. According to reports, the total amount of coal carried by this train is enough to power a 3000 MW power plant for an entire day, which is more than three times the capacity of the existing railway, which carries approximately 9,000 tonnes of coal in a single journey.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav:

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a government of India initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence, as well as the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India, who have not only been instrumental in bringing India this far in its evolutionary journey, but also possess the power and potential to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav began on March 12, 2021, beginning a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end a year later on August 15, 2023.