AAP MLA slams BJP for releasing convicts of Bilkis Bano gangrape case

Following the release of 11 Bikis Bano case inmates, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan on Thursday pointed a gun at the Gujarat government, which is run by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The AAP MLA questioned the saffron party, asking, ‘How will daughters be protected in BJP’s jungle raj?’

‘14 members of Bilkis Ban’s family were brutally killed. Bilkis Bano was gang-raped when she was five-months pregnant. The BJP government has released those 11 convicts who were feted with sweets and garlands by the BJP workers. How will daughters be protected in BJP’s jungle raj?’ On Twitter, Amanatullah Khan posted.

On Monday, all 11 of the convicts who had been given life sentences in the 2002 post-Godhra Bilkis Bano gang rape case were released from the Godhra sub-jail. According to the remission policy of the Gujarati government, they were released. When Bilkis Bano was gangraped during the riots in Gujarat in 2002, she was 21 years old and five months pregnant.

‘Two days ago, on August 15, the trauma of the past 20 years washed over me again. When I heard that the 11 convicted men who devastated my family and my life, and took from me my 3-year-old daughter, had walked free,’ in the statement, Bilkis Bano said. She claimed that the government’s decision had left her numb.