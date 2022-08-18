British leader Liz Truss holds big lead in PM race : poll

According to a YouGov poll conducted on Thursday for Sky News, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is still well ahead of Rishi Sunak in the contest to become the next prime minister of Great Britain.

Following Boris Johnson’s announcement that he will resign as party leader due to a slew of scandals, the ruling Conservative Party is electing a new party leader through postal ballot. On September 5th, the winner will be declared.

According to the report, Truss, who has often come out on top in polls of Conservative Party members, leads Sunak by 32 percentage points among those who plan to cast a ballot. Sunak had 34%, whereas Truss had 66%.

According to the survey, only 13% of respondents said they would either not make a decision or not vote at all.