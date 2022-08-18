‘Dedicated to all my favourite action heroes’: Unni Mukundan announces next film ‘Bruce Lee’

Kochi: Mollywood stylish star Unni Mukundan has announced his upcoming film, ‘Bruce Lee’, and said that he dedicated the movie to all his favourite action heroes.

Taking to Instagram, the actor said, ‘ ‘Bruce Lee’- This movie is dedicated to all my favourite action heroes and for my love towards action movies. Can’t believe it’s been more than a decade since me and Vysakh ettan joined hands. Better late than never! First time as a lead actor under Uday Ettan’s script’.

‘And this magnum project of mine wouldn’t ever happen without the trust and conviction that Shri Gokulam Gopalan Sir has in me. Thank you VC Praveen, Baiju Gopalan, Krishnamoorthy etta. So without much ado, I say, I’m coming for everything!’, the actor added. Directed by Vysakh, the film has cinematography by Shaji Kumar and editing by Shameer Muhammad. It is being produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner Sree Gokulam Movies.