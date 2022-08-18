Denmark to spend $5.5 billion on new warships

In order to strengthen its maritime security following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, NATO member Denmark expects to spend 40 billion Danish crowns ($5.47 billion) on new warships, the defence ministry announced on Thursday.

In order to develop and construct the new warships in Denmark, a cooperation with the nation’s maritime sector was established as part of the investments required over the following 20 to 25 years, according to a statement from Defence Minister Morten Bodskov.

‘It is more crucial than ever that Denmark can defend itself in light of Russia’s onslaught on Ukraine and the altered security environment in Europe. Here, the security of supply is crucial,’ Bodskov declared.

By 2033, the NATO nation has committed to steadily raising defence spending to 2% of GDP.