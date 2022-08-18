Race to protect the harvest because China’s drought may not end until September.

China warned that severe drought conditions along the Yangtze river might linger far into September as local governments scramble to keep the lights on and find fresh water supplies to irrigate crops before the autumn harvest.

A severe heatwave has now lasted more than two months in the basin of China’s longest river, reducing hydroelectric supplies and drying up vast areas of fertile land.

The grid in Chongqing’s southwest is reportedly rushing to acquire electricity from other parts of the nation as supplies to industrial consumers are rationed, according to Chinese official media.

Following the province of Sichuan’s severe consumption restrictions, China’s State Grid likewise pledged to make every effort to supply power to the area.

‘It is expected that in September, water inflows in the middle and lower portions of the Yangtze will still be low, and the drought in Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, and Jiangxi could develop further,’ says Liu Zhiyu, an official at the Ministry of Water Resources.

The Yangtze basin’s rainfall has been about 45% below average since July, according to official estimates, and scorching temperatures are expected to last at least another week.

Authorities in the area issued a warning that temperatures would continue to rise above 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday despite Chongqing’s portions reaching above 44 degrees.