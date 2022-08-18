Retired head teacher in Bengal commits suicide after pension withheld for three years

The body of the former principal of the Hare School in Kolkata was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room at his residence in the East Burdwan district of West Bengal. Sunil Kumar Das, 63, has been identified as the person.

The family members claimed that Das was depressed since he hadn’t gotten a pension in three years after retiring. ‘He was worried about how he would run the house if this continued. He visited Bikash Bhavan (higher education department office) several times but to no avail,’ a family member remarked.

On September 5, 2019, Das received the Shiksha Ratna Award from CM Mamata Banerjee. At the Memari police station in the East Burdwan region, a case of an unusual death has been reported, and the police have launched an investigation.