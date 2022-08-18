Russian Defense Ministry says may shut down Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor, if bombardment continues

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in southern Ukraine may be shut down, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, if Ukrainian forces keep shelling the facility, which Kyiv has denied doing.

Igor Kirillov, commander of Russia’s radioactive, chemical, and biological defence forces, stated in a briefing that shelling had damaged the plant’s backup support systems. According to Kirillov, radioactive material would cover Germany, Poland, and Slovakia in the case of a catastrophe at the plant.

Russian military captured the Zaporizhzhia facility in March. It is still near to the front lines and has recently been shelled numerous times. Attacks on the plant have been attributed to disputes between Russia and Ukraine.