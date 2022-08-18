Ukraine grain initiative needs ‘spirit of compromise,’ says UN chief.

Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, encouraged Russia and Ukraine on Thursday to act in a “spirit of compromise” and maintain the success of a deal that was mediated by the organisation and allowed Ukraine to resume grain shipments from its Black Sea ports.

After negotiations in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Guterres noted that 15 ships had left Istanbul for Ukraine to carry grain and other food supplies, and that 21 ships had left Ukrainian ports in less than a month as a result of the agreement.

‘But this is just the start. I implore all parties to maintain success,’ told Lviv-based journalists.

The parties have consistently provided food in a professional and sincere manner since the beginning. I implore them to keep doing this and to overcome all challenges in a spirit of compromise in order to resolve all issues once and for all.