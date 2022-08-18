US: Since last summer, nearly 400 accidents have been connected to driver-assistance and autonomous technologies.

Automakers reported over 400 crashes involving vehicles with automatic driver-assist systems, including 273 Teslas, according to data made public by American safety regulators.

Since the numbers weren’t weighted based on the volume of each manufacturer’s vehicles using the systems or their mileage, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a warning against using them to compare different automakers.

The collisions were reported from July 2021 to May 15. CNBC reports that when Tesla’s vehicles collided, Autopilot, “full self-driving,” traffic-aware cruise control, and other driver-assist technologies with partial steering and speed control were all in use. Around 830,000 of the company’s vehicles have the systems.

In June 2021, the NHTSA issued orders to more than 100 automakers and autonomous vehicle technology firms requiring them to disclose less serious crashes by the 15th day of the following month and serious crashes as soon as they become aware of them. The organisation is evaluating the functionality of the systems to see whether any additional limits might be needed.

However, NHTSA might later search for such information. In the interim, the new data has enabled it to learn about incidents considerably more swiftly than in the past. According to the government, it is currently using crash data to identify trends and communicate them to the businesses.