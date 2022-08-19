Gaslights could flicker out in Berlin as energy shortages continue

In areas of Berlin where gas lights are used for street lighting, the night has a different hue, with the light appearing more ethereal and the shadows thicker. But if Germany declares a more serious gas emergency in the fall, these areas risk going without light.

The vast majority of Berlin’s remaining gaslights are located in the western region, where Charlottenburg’s elegant boulevards are illuminated by the eerie light that illuminated much of the world in the 19th century.

As Germany prepares for a future without the Russian gas that has driven its economy for decades, what was once a quirky curiosity readily afforded by the capital of a prosperous nation is now a headache for local officials.

Berlin has accelerated efforts to replace its 23,000 remaining gaslights due to concerns Moscow may further restrict gas deliveries following its assault of Ukraine.

The most crucial issue, according to Benedikt Lux, a Green member of the municipal parliament’s transport committee, is to replace them with electric lights as quickly as possible.