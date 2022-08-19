In the Yellowstone National Park, a foot and shoe were found floating in a hot spring.

A Yellowstone service member found a foot part floating in a hot spring in the national park that was wrapped in a shoe, sparking an investigation.

The discovery, made on Tuesday at Abyss Pool in southern Yellowstone, led to the temporary closure of the West Thumb Geyser Basin and associated parking area. Since then, the area has shut down.

According to Morgan Warthin, a spokesman for Park, authorities are investigating the discovery but are at this time in the dark.

According to park officials, the Abyss Pool’s West Thumb is 53 feet (16 metres) deep and approximately 140 degrees Fahrenheit (60 degrees Celsius) in temperature. The southern loop of the park is where it is situated.

In these hot springs, hotter water from below replenishes the lower, superheated water as it cools and rises to the top. The circulation prevents the water from reaching the temperature necessary to create a geyser, according to the park’s website.

Hot springs can be fatally dangerous even though they are one of Yellowstone’s most well-known attractions. More people have allegedly been harmed or died by Yellowstone’s hot springs than by any other natural feature, according to the park.

A man from Oregon entered a hot, acidic spring in 2016, at which point he died and his body ‘dissolved.’