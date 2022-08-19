Israeli PM discusses Iran nuclear agreement with Germany’s Scholz

Israel’s position that efforts to restore a nuclear deal with Iran should terminate was pressed in a Thursday conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to a senior Israeli diplomatic official.

The official reported that in addition to his conversation with Scholz, Lapid also had a conversation with Tom Nides, the American ambassador to Israel, and Ted Deutch, the chairman of the Middle East Subcommittee of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Eyal Hulata, the head of Israel’s National Security Council, is scheduled to visit the US the following week for additional negotiations.

The discussions took place a few days after the European Union delivered a ‘final’ draught language intended to save the 2015 nuclear agreement that former American President Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018.

The Israeli official wrote in an email that it was time to conclude the negotiations with Iran, adding that doing otherwise would be weak.