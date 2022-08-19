PM Modi to virtually address ‘Har Ghar Jal Utsav’ in Goa today

This morning in Panaji, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the ‘Har Ghar Jal Utsav’ event. Every residence in the state will be given a water connection as part of the plan. The Chief Minister’s Office has stated that Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will attend the ceremony.

At 10:30 am, the event will take place at Institute Menezes Braganza. Prior to giving his speech, Prime Minister Modi urged all who care deeply about the environment and water conservation to participate in the initiative.

‘It is a special day for Goa and for our efforts to ensure Har Ghar Jal. Will be sharing my remarks via video conferencing at 10:30 am. Would urge all those passionate about water conservation and the environment to join the programme,’ In the morning, the PM tweeted.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Goa is the first state in the nation to provide 100% piped water in rural regions. The statement says that, ‘State Public Works Department is the implementing agency for the scheme in Goa.’

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Mr. Shekhawat will officially start off the event in the presence of Mr. Sawant and state Minister for Public Works Nilesh Cabral.