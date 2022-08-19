Rescuers claim at least nine people were killed in shelling on market in northern Syria

According to emergency responders operating in rebel-held territory, a rocket attack on a market in the northern Syrian city of Al-Bab on Friday resulted in the deaths of nine individuals, including at least five children.

At least 28 more people were injured, according to the White Helmets, a rescue organisation operating in areas of Syria still held by armed opposition groups.

Syria’s 11-year conflict has divided the country’s north into a patchwork of control zones.

Al-Bab is located in the region of Aleppo province that is controlled by rebels with support from Turkey, while other portions are held by Syrian government forces with support from Russia.

Parts of the north and northeast are also under the control of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which are led by Kurdish organisations that have started negotiations with the Damascus-based administration.

Farhad Shami, the director of the SDF’s media centre, asserted that the organisation was not involved in the attack on Friday.

After Friday’s Muslim midday prayers, Al-Bab activists planned to demonstrate against remarks made by Turkey that called for peace between the Syrian government and the opposition.

The activists called off the protest after Friday’s attack because they were concerned about more violence.