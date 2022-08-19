These factors may make sexual life uncomfortable; know the ways to overcome it

A healthy and happier sexual life is basis of a long standing relationship. A healthy sexual life is that in which minds and bodies of the partners become one. It is mandatory for having a good relationship and also improves mental and physical health.

But there are certain things that can become villains in sexual life. These factors become a hindrance. Here are they:

Over expectation: Over expectation block a person from getting the desired happiness in sexual life. There are several myths about sex. Believing in these common sex myths and believing in sexual activities shown in porn films may take a person to dissatisfaction in sex.

Fear of unwanted pregnancy: If both partners are afraid that intercourse will lead to pregnancy, it can affect the sexual relationship. There is definitely a possibility of pregnancy if proper prevention is not taken.

Lack of foreplay: Lack of foreplay will lead to decline in sexual desire. Foreplay is necessary for women as it helps them to reach in the mood for sex. There needs to be an understanding between the partners in this regard.

Lack of confidence: Concerns about whether the partner will like their performance and fear of pain during intercourse can cause problems with intercourse. Such problems should be properly addressed by a Gynecologist or Sexologist.