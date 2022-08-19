US to provide eight attack and utility helicopters to Czech Republic

According to the Czech defence minister, the United States would provide the Czech Republic eight Bell military helicopters for free as a token of appreciation for the NATO nation’s assistance to Ukraine.

The Czech Republic has supplied extra equipment to Ukraine and is aiming to modernise their force more quickly away from Soviet-era gear, including their fleet of helicopters.

Defence Minister Jana Cernochova was cited as saying, ‘It is being proved that our firm and unshakable position since the commencement of Russian incursion of Ukraine is paying off.’

Due to our efforts to assist Ukraine, ‘we not only acquired the respect of our partners, but we also received their backing in modernising our force.’

The additional helicopters, on top of the 12 that had already been ordered, will be provided without charge, with the exception of transfer and upgrading fees, the U.S. embassy stated late on Thursday through Twitter.

, ‘We confirm with pleasure the transfer of 6 AH-1Z and 2 UH-1Y under the Excess Defense Articles programme,’ the embassy stated.

As a result of the transfer, the Czech Republic will possess 10 AH-1Z attack helicopters and 10 UH-1Y utility helicopters. The previously ordered planes should show up in 2023.