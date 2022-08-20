6 killed, 13 feared dead in flash flood, landslide

Shimla: At least 6 people were killed and 13 others feared dead in separate incidents of flash flood and landslide due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh. 3 people were killed after their house collapsed following a landslide triggered by rains in Chamba district.

In Mandi, a girl was killed and 13 others were feared dead in a landslide and flash flood triggered by heavy rains. The body of the girl was recovered while five members of her family were washed away. 8 members of another family are also feared buried under the debris of their house due to a landslide at Kashan village in Gohar.

Several houses and vehicles were damaged in the flash flood and landslides. 2 pillars of the Kangra valley Chakki river rail bridge was also washed away due to a flash flood. The Pathankot -Mandi national highway has been closed for traffic following landslides.

Disaster management department in the state has issued a warning for landslide due to heavy rains till August 25. It also warned of heavy rainfalls in Kangra, Chamba, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Hamirpur, Una and Bilaspur districts. India Meteorological Department predicted moderate to heavy rainfall till August 28.