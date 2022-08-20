A former top prosecutor in Mexico has been detained in relation to the 2014 disappearance of 43 students.

In an unexpected turn of events, Mexico detained former attorney general Jesus Murillo Karam on Friday on suspicion of torture, forced abduction, and obstructing justice in connection with the 2014 disappearance of 43 students.

The disputed inquiry into the disappearance, which is frequently referred to as ‘one of the country’s biggest human rights tragedies,’ was actually conducted by the former attorney general Murillo while the country was still led by Enrique Pena Nieto.

Jesus Murillo Karam is currently the highest-ranking official detained in relation to the case, which has shocked the nation and aroused outrage on a global scale.

As per AFP, he is credited with creating the so-called ‘historical truth’ account of the events that were put forth by the administration of former President Nieto in 2015 but was flatly rejected by everyone.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the current president, promised to reveal the truth about what happened in the disappearance when he assumed office in 2018.

Lopez Obrador emphasised that exposing this ‘atrocious, cruel scenario’ and punishing those guilty will strengthen institutions and stop ‘these horrible acts (from) ever happening again.’

According to Reuters, international experts had criticised the official probe for being filled with errors and abuses.