Blasts and new drone attacks smash Russian-held territory far from the Ukraine battle ground

On Friday evening, Russia reported more Ukrainian drone attacks, a day after explosions exploded near military sites in Russian-held areas of Ukraine and Russia itself, apparent demonstrations of Kyiv’s expanding capacity to pound Moscow’s assets far from the front lines.

The latest events come after massive explosions at a Russian-annexed Crimean air facility last week. According to a fresh assessment, the incident made half of Russia’s Black Sea naval aviation force ineffectiv

According to Russia’s RIA and Tass news agencies, which cited a local official in Crimea, Russian anti-aircraft forces were seen in action near the western Crimean port of Yevpatoriya on Friday night. A video provided on a Russian website appeared to show a ground-to-air missile striking a target. Reuters was unable to authenticate the video’s authenticity right awa

According to a local official, Russian anti-aircraft forces shot down six Ukrainian drones sent to assault the village of Nova Kakhovka, east of Kherson. Ukraine has stated that retaking Kherson is one of its top goals. Separately, a Crimean official stated that the country’s defences shot down an unidentified number of drones above the city of Sevastopol. y.e.topol.