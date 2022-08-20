Border areas of Pakistan witness anti-Taliban protests; Report

Protests against the Taliban’s strengthening erupted along the Pakistan-Afghan border. Protesters on Friday urged the Islamabad government to take stronger action against Taliban-controlled Afghanistan’s attempt to seize Pakistan’s North Waziristan region, according to the dpa news agency.

A Taliban spokesman called the protests ‘sabotage’ and ‘financed by the West’. According to local police, protesters blocked a major road connecting the region to the rest of the country. They displayed black flags opposing the Taliban on their rooftops. Protests have already occurred in the Swat region, close to North Waziristan.

Swat is home to Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, who narrowly escaped an assassination attempt by the Taliban in 2012 while campaigning for women’s and girls’ education. The North Waziristan region near the Afghan border was considered a stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban until the Pakistani military drove the terrorists into Afghanistan in 2014.