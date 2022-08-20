No-confidence resolution passed by the Montenegrin parliament

On Saturday, the Montenegrin parliament approved a no-confidence motion against the government of Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic that was put forth by 36 lawmakers in opposition to the ratification of a contentious agreement governing relations with the influential Serbian Orthodox Church.

It was the second no-confidence vote of the year, following the fall of Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic’s, who was supported by the Serbian Orthodox Church, government in February.

After the vote, Abazovic remarked, “I am really proud of everything we have accomplished in 100 days. We’ll be recognised as the administration that presided over the fewest number of years yet faced the most challenging choices.

In order to create a new government for the NATO member state that wants to become a member of the European Union, President Milo Djukanovic will now have to name a new prime minister-designate. Another possibility is a sudden election.