Pebble launches new smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Pebble launched Pebble Venus smartwatch in the Indian markets. Pebble Venus has been priced at Rs. 7,499. The smartwatch is currently available at a special introductory price of Rs. 4,499 at all leading stores, including Pebble’s online store in Black, Brown and Peach colours.

The new smartwatch sports a 1.09-inch display with HD resolution. It packs a 200mAh battery that is claimed to offer 2 to 3 days of battery life on a single charge, and 5 to 7 days of battery life on standby.

Also Read: Philips Momentum 3000 series gaming monitors launched in India: Details

The smartwatch features heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, blood pressure monitoring, sleep tracking and female menstrual cycle monitoring that reminds the wearer about their oncoming menstrual period, safe ovulation period, and pregnancy period. The smartwatch has more than 100 watch faces and multiple sports modes. It supports Bluetooth v5.