Police arrest teenager for shopping mall shooting in Sweden

In connection with a shooting at a mall in the southern city of Malmo that left one person dead and another injured, Swedish police detained a teenage boy on Friday.

Following the incident at the Emporia Center, a man passed away from his injuries, and a lady is receiving medical attention in a hospital, according to the police.

According to the police, ‘the immediate danger to the public is assessed to be over.’ The incidence is currently thought to be related to the criminal environment.

Police were on the scene interrogating witnesses and reviewing footage from security cameras.

Ahead of elections next month, voters’ top concerns are an increase in gang-related murders in Sweden.

According to police, 44 people have been shot dead in Sweden so far this year, practically all of them in relation to crimes that were allegedly committed by gangs. Compared to that, 2021 as a whole had 46.

On Saturday early in the morning, representatives from the police and the city of Malmo will conduct a news conference.

Police had claimed to have roped off the area and urged people not to visit the shopping centre.