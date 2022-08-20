Tribal youth’s body found chained, charred to death at his own house in Idukki

Idukki: The charred remains of a tribal youth were found tangled in chains to a window in Thodupuzha on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Tarun (23), a native of the 301 colony in Chinnakanal.

The body was found chained to the window bars of Tarun’s house on Friday evening. The locals said they found a stick, a fuel can, and a lighter in the vicinity of the body. Santhanpara Police arrived at the scene and took the necessary steps.

The inquest proceedings will be conducted on Saturday, and the body will be shifted to Idukki Medical College for post-mortem procedures. The locals said they last saw Tarun recklessly driving his scooter through the area on Friday night.