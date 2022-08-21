32 people killed in crashes in accident sites in Turkey

Authorities reported at least 32 people were killed in southeast Turkey on Saturday when automobiles collided with first responders who were addressing earlier accidents.

Sixteen people were killed after a bus collided with a previous accident site, according to regional governor Davut Gul of the southeastern province of Gaziantep. Another 20 persons were injured and were treated.

‘A passenger bus collided here around 10:45 this morning,’ Gul said, speaking from the scene of the accident on the route east of Gaziantep.

‘Another bus crashed 200 metres behind the fire department, medical teams, and other colleagues who were attending to the accident. The second bus slid to this location and collided with the first responders and injured persons on the ground.’

Separately, a truck struck a spot some 250 kilometres (155 miles) east in Mardin’s Derik area, where first responders were attending to another collision, according to video.

The event in Mardin killed sixteen people and injured 29, according to Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, who added that eight of the injured were in severe condition.