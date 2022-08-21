Cairo metro hires Egypt’s first female train drivers.

In order to expand its services to a population of roughly 20 million people, the Cairo metro hired the nation’s first female train drivers. Egypt, a country where only 14.3% of women are formally employed, has now achieved another milestone. The Cairo Metro provides reserved carriages for those who do not want to ride with men in order to protect ladies from sexual harassment.

Although Cairo Metro was established in 1987 and is the oldest in the Arab world, it does not offer as many work chances for women as other Arab nations.

According to its two founders, since April, women have already seized the wheel of the drivers’ cab, shocking many by raising eyebrows or making disgusted looks. Egyptian women have had the right to vote and stand for office since 1956, but patriarchal laws and a predominately male culture have severely restricted personal freedoms.

Business graduate and mother of two Hind Omar hurriedly submitted her application to become a train driver. She told AFP that she was eager to be the first and that ‘I have several thousand lives in my hands every day.’ The 30-year-old woman claimed that her family has always been encouraging while proudly donning a bright jacket and a black and white hijab.

She continued by saying that many were shocked that women have access to so many professions in a country like hers. She told AFP that some passengers were nervous, questioned her abilities, and thought they wouldn’t be secure with a woman in charge.

The Cairo Metro is planning to add three new lines. Omar said, ‘pave the way for other women,’ encouraging them to be train drivers, and there are many waiting to be one.