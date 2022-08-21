Indian airports do not require ID or boarding passes? Traveling made easy with DigiYatra

In an effort to improve passengers’ travel experiences, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has launched a new DigiYatra app under the same-named scheme. The app, however, is still in beta and can be used on Android phones. According to multiple reports, the app can be used to provide a seamless check-in experience at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3), as well as speed up the entire process.

Advantages of Using DigiYatra App

The DigiYatra app has a multifaceted goal and provides numerous benefits to passengers. To begin, using biometrics to provide seamless movement through airport checkpoints. The app specifically uses facial recognition to identify the passenger associated with the boarding pass in hand. Furthermore, by utilising the aforementioned features, the app contributes to contactless entry at all checkpoints.

Passengers face less wait time when using the app because no ID is required. Furthermore, the app will improve airport security by allowing only legitimate passengers to enter. It also provides airport operators with real-time access to passenger data, enhancing airport security.

Plans for DigiYatra app expansion

As previously stated, the DigiYatra app is being used in Terminal 3 of Delhi International Airport. The government stated in a press release, ‘DIAL had already installed the necessary infrastructure at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3 and had conducted DigiYatra trials. During the trials, nearly 20,000 passengers had a smooth and secure travel experience’.

Furthermore, the app’s first phase will be implemented in Bengaluru and Varanasi this month, followed by Vijayawada, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. The beta version of the app is currently available for passengers using Android phones, but it will soon be available on iOS platforms as well. This app will soon allow passengers to complete their overall biometrics.