Indian Railways extends train connecting these cities

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to extend Varanasi-Gonda Express. The train will be extended to Bahraich. The decision was taken unanimously by the Railway Board, which had members from North Eastern Railways and Indian Railways.

Train Number 14213 will depart from Varanasi at 14.10 hrs on August 21 to reach Gonda at 20.20 hrs, and then Payagpur at 21.00 hrs, leading to its final destination, Bahraich, at 21.45 hrs. Train Number 14214 will leave Bahraich at 05.15 hrs on August 22 and arrive in Varanasi at 13.40 hrs. The train will leave Payagpur at 05.46 hrs and Gonda at 06.50 hrs. The timing and stoppage of the Bahraich-Varanasi Express will remain the same at the remaining stations.