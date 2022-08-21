Indian Railways introduces new intercity rail bus service

Mathura: The Indian Railways has decided to launch new intercity rail bus service connecting Mathura and Vrindavan. The national transporter launched a new 50-seater intercity rail bus.

The new rail bus will be used in place of the old rail bus running in this section. This new rail bus with a passenger capacity of 50 has many modern and advanced facilities like an aluminum chequered floor, a music system for passengers, and comfortable cushioned seats. Beautiful vinyl films have also been installed inside and outside the rail bus according to the religious environment of Mathura-Vrindavan. The new rail bus will be driven by a more powerful engine.

Mathura – Vrindavan journey to get more comfortable! A newly produced 50 seater intercity rail bus with a more powerful engine, will soon serve the two cities. ?? ??????? ?? ??????? pic.twitter.com/Gz15kM9X4I — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 19, 2022

The rail bus is a crossover of a train and a bus. Rail bus is a light weight passenger vehicle operated by Indian Railways on its tracks.