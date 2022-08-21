Kerala Governor claims Kannur University VC planned attack against him, says ‘he is a criminal’

On Sunday, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan accused the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Kannur University of planning an attack against him and called to him as a criminal. When the Governor was called to the university during national agitations over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Vice-Chancellor, Gopinath Raveendran, was accused by the Governor of being a part of a plan to attack the former.

‘Kannur VC has crossed all limits of decency. He headed a conspiracy to get me physically attacked when I visited Kannur University. I got to know later from higher authority sources that this conspiracy was planned in Delhi. He is not behaving like a VC but a party cadre,’ the governor said.

‘He is a criminal. He is sitting as VC because of political reasons. I was invited there by the VC. What was his duty when I was attacked? Was he not supposed to report it to the police? He did not do so,’ Khan said.

On Thursday, the university syndicate made the decision to challenge the governor’s decision to halt the appointment of Priya Varghese, the wife of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s personal secretary, KK Ragesh, to the Kerala High Court.