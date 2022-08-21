Mineral production in India record 7.5% growth

New Delhi: Data released by the Indian Bureau of Mines revealed that the mineral production in the country has reported a growth of 7.5% in June this year. The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for June 2022 was at 113.4. The overall growth in mineral production during April to June was 9% higher than the same period during last year.

Production of Diamond, Gold, Phosphorite, Coal, Lignite, Zinc, Manganese ore and Natural Gas reported positive growth during June this year over June last year. Production of Petroleum crude, Copper and Iron Ore reported a negative growth.

The production level of important minerals in June 2022 were: Coal 669 lakh tonnes, Lignite 46 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2747million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 24 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 1950 thousand tonnes, Chromite 343 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 10 thousand tonnes, Gold 85 kg, Iron ore 201 lakh tonnes, Lead conc. 30 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 238 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 142 thousand tonnes, Limestone 335 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 189 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 8 thousand tonnes, and Diamond 44 carat.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth during June 2022 over June 2021 include: Diamond (340%), Gold (107.3%), Phosphorite (41.0%), Coal (31.1%), Lignite (28.8%), Zinc conc (20.0%), Manganese ore 19.3%), Magnesite (16.6%), Bauxite (8.9%), Chromite (6.5%), Lead conc (4.2%), Limestone 1.6%), and Natural Gas (U) (1.3%).