Motorola launches Motorola Edge 2022: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: American consumer electronics and telecommunications company, and a subsidiary of Chinese multinational technology company Lenovo, Motorola launched its Motorola Edge 2022 in the US and Canada. The handset is priced at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 40,000). It is offered in Black colour.

The new smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC. It runs on Android 12 with Motorola’s My UX interface. The handset has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support.

The handset sports a triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It is equipped with dual stereo speakers and three microphones. Connectivity options include mmWave, sub-6GHz 5G, Bluetooth v5.2 and NFC support. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging support.